Bay Area reacts to President Trump's threats to close border

There is strong reaction in the Bay Area to President Trump's proposal to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico, with opinions on both sides.

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is strong reaction in the Bay Area to President Trump's proposal to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico.

There are opinions on both sides -- some are hoping he doesn't make good on that threat but others are hoping he does.

The Trump Administration calls it a cascading crisis at the U.S. southern border, with the surge of migrants into the U.S. creating a humanitarian crisis.

"I think the president is entirely misguided," said Abdi Soltani, who immigrated to the U.S. with his family. He's now the Northern Executive Director of the ACLU, which celebrated the organization's 100th birthday in Oakland's Jack London Square.

Soltani believes the president is wrong. "The border is the port of entry for commerce, for people, and shutting the border is a misguided attempt by the president."

Peninsula congresswoman Jackie Speier is feeling a bit of déj vu. She doesn't know what to make of the president's threat. "I'm getting to the point where I think the president just cries wolf too many times. He said he was going to pull our troops from Syria, which would have been a mistake," she said.

But Leo Lecayo, president of the San Francisco Hispanic Republicans, says shut it down. He supports Trump's idea to calm the border crisis.

"That border's controlled by the drug cartels and is controlled by criminals. It is human traffickers. It is not controlled by the Mexican government or the U.S. government. Somebody has to be an adult and take control," Lecayo said.

The president says he could shut down the border as soon as next week if Mexico does not stop the flow of migrants into the U.S. If that happens, the ACLU says it plans to get involved with court action.

