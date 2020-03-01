bernie sanders

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds rally in San Jose ahead of California primary

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders will be in San Jose on Sunday for a rally ahead of Super Tuesday.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020

His campaign says Sanders has seen an "outpouring" support in California, particularly among young and Latino voters.

The rally starts at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon at the San Jose Convention Center.

RELATED: Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 tonight

The San Jose rally will feature special guest Eve Ensler and performances by Jack Johnson, Las Cafeteras, and Joyce Manor.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30.

Chasing California is an ABC7 Original Limited Series about the political fight for California. Watch "Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday" this Sunday at 6 p.m. on ABC7 or by streaming it here.

Join the chase. Go inside the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for one-on-one, exclusive access to the candidates. Hear from the people. Learn what it will take to win their votes.
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020 (1 of 7)

Bernie Sanders' support in California appears to steadily be rising. One reason why? The Latinx vote.


See more Chasing California videos here.
