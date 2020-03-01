2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds rally in San Jose ahead of California primary

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020
His campaign says Sanders has seen an "outpouring" support in California, particularly among young and Latino voters.
The rally starts at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon at the San Jose Convention Center.
The San Jose rally will feature special guest Eve Ensler and performances by Jack Johnson, Las Cafeteras, and Joyce Manor.
The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30.
