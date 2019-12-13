Joe Biden crisscrosses Bay Area for fundraisers as Tom Steyer holds town hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the Bay Area for two fundraisers.The first, which was held in Palo Alto at lunch time, was hosted by Senator Dianne Feinstein and her husband.The second one in the evening in San Francisco, is hosted by several people, including tech investor Jon Fisher and his wife.This is Biden's third fundraising visit to the Bay Area.Tom Steyer is also in the Bay Area.He's taking part in a town hall at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.He spoke and answered questions at an event in Walnut Creek on Wednesday.Steyer and Biden are two of the seven candidates who have qualified for next Thursday's debate in Los Angeles.