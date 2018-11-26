CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations

Dr. Blasey Ford says an outpouring of support made it possible for her to cope with the "immeasurable stress" and the disruption to her safety and privacy. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is now sharing details of how her life has changed since she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

In a post on GoFundMe, Blasey Ford says an outpouring of support made it possible for her to cope with the "immeasurable stress" and the disruption to her safety and privacy.

She says she used the donations to hire a security service and on other measures to protect herself and her family against threats.

The online fundraiser collected nearly $648,000.

Last Wednesday, Blasey Ford said she closed the GoFundMe account and says any money not used on security will go to organizations that support trauma survivors.

