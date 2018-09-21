Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

Take Action: Send us resources Bullying, violence at home or in the workplace, school safety, human rights. We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate some of the biggest challenges in our communities and to also find an ally and get help. These lists will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, here's how you can make a suggestion. Enter name: Email address: Daytime phone: City, State Zip: Comments:

Love shouldn't hurt, but domestic violence can happen in any relationship- regardless of age, race, sexual orientation, religion or gender. Everyone has the right to live life free of abuse.These local resources can help. And this list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Offers many options for support and information.Hotline: 510-845-7273Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.Santa Rosa-based nonprofit working to end sexual violence. Offer a 24/7 Crisis Line at 707-545-7273.Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.Gilroy-based human services agency, with a Crisis Hotline for Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (1-877-363-7238).Resource guide for male victims and survivors of abuse.Burlingame-based nonprofit working to eliminate all forms of violence, especially sexual assault and abuse.Offering a variety of services, training and advocacy regarding sexual violence.Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.