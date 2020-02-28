California Primary 2020: Here's how to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage

You can check back here Tuesday for live election results on local races and the presidential primary as they come in.
Here's what you need to know about Super Tuesday:
When is it?
For the 2020 presidential election cycle, Super Tuesday takes place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in California, among 13 other states. Democrats will also caucus in American Samoa that day.
How can I watch/live stream?
ABC7 News will have a special Election Night results show at 9 p.m. on Super Tuesday, exclusively on abc7news.com and the ABC7 News app.
Get national results on TV as ABC News brings coverage throughout the night. Get your local election results online: abc7news.com, the ABC7 News app, the ABC7 Bay Area Youtube Channel, and the ABC7 Bay Area app on Amazon Fire TV.
On television, ABC News primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. Live streaming coverage will begin on ABC News Live at 7 p.m. PT | 6 p.m. CT.
How can I get more information about voting?
We've created a 2020 California Primary Election voter's guide that you can check out here.
For full coverage on the 2020 presidential election, visit this page.
