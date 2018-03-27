PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

California files lawsuit over citizenship question on 2020 census

EMBED </>More Videos

California filed another lawsuit against the Trump administration, this time over what may appear on the 2020 census. (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
California filed another lawsuit against the Trump administration, this time over what may appear on the 2020 census.

This simple question, "Are you a U.S. Citizen?" is scheduled to appear on the 2020 census and has brought up a series of very complex issues.

"The effects of a citizenship on the census has the effect of discouraging or intimidating non-citizens from participating, " said Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State.

ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

This would lead to an undercount in California which, according to lawmakers would be devastating for the state.

"The result would be that California would probably lose a house seat and lose lots of federal dollars," said Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

That's why State Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced he was filing a suit to stop the Trump administration.

"We're hoping that we do is win this lawsuit, remove a very biased question from the census and then do everything we can to get people to participate, expressed Becerra.
Here is an op ed written by State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla regarding California's lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the information regarding citizenship would help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act.
USF professor Bill Hing says the last time that question was asked was in the 1950 census.

"My guess is that what they are thinking is if someone admits that they are undocumented on the census form, they will follow up to see whether or not the person vote incorrectly, explained Hing.

RELATED: ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants

The Vice Chair of the San Francisco Republican Party supports Trump's proposal.

"If they are not here legally they shouldn't vote and we have the right to know, " added Howard Epstein.

But if a temporary injunction is granted by a federal judge, while the matter is debated in the courts, the question of citizenship may not appear on the next census.

Click here for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce on reinstatement of citizenship question in 2020 Census.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssocietycensusPresident Donald TrumpimmigrationAlex Padillaattorney generallawsuitcaliforniacitizenshipSacramentoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Sessions: Ready to fight California over pro-immigrant sanctuary laws
VIDEO: Gov. Brown calls on Sessions to apologize to people of California
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Sacramento
US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'
DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a 'political stunt'
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News