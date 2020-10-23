2020 presidential election

Drive-in viewing party drew large crowds in SF for final presidential debate

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thursday night a drive-in viewing party was held at Fort Mason in San Francisco so people could watch the final presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

If you live nearby and heard honking, those were in support of Joe Biden.

DEBATE FACT CHECK: Claims from President Trump, Joe Biden's final debate

Manny Yekutiel of Manny's, the café and "civic gathering space" in the Mission, organized the event and got the crowd going by saying, "Who wants Joe Biden as your next president? Can I get a honk? That's right! That's right!"

But while support for Biden was strong at this event, former chairman of the California Republican Party Tom Del Beccaro says, not so fast. He believes tonight was a win for President Trump.

"Biden now is going to have to explain why he thinks his son's laptop is a Russian hoax," he explained, "whereas Trump gets to say, 'I'm not the politician he is and I get things done.' Trump won the chess match tonight!"

VOTE HERE: Who won the final 2020 presidential debate, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Those watching the debate out of their trunk and at the drive-in say there were some surprises.

"I think Trump is acting much more civil than I thought he would," said Andrew Deagon.

Stephanie Liu echoed those thoughts as she watched with her friends, "I have people I know on both sides supporting both parties, and it's been a really good evening talking about the different points that have been brought up."

San Jose State Professor Mary Currin-Percival said that knowing the mics could be turned off helped both candidates, but if she had to pick a winner, "I think Joe Biden had quicker and more policy-oriented responses than Donald Trump did."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodonald trumpdebatepresidential debatejoe biden2020 presidential electionbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Fact check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Our America: Living While Black
Fact check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
SF ballet faces more restrictions after county moves forward with reopening
FDA committee meets on COVID-19 vaccine
Analysis: Only 42% of young people in CA voted in 2016 election
Show More
'Midday Live' makes Halloween arts and crafts with Sophie's World
Pregnant mother killed in brazen Bay Area drive-by shooting
Man projects messages onto Stanford hospital for dad with COVID-19
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
SFPD investigating after Asian woman targeted with vandalism, racist letter
More TOP STORIES News