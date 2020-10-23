2020 presidential election

Post-debate poll: Who won the final 2020 presidential debate, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are squaring off in Nashville in their final debate of the 2020 presidential election.

WATCH LIVE: Trump, Biden meet for final debate tonight before presidential election

The debate topics, picked by moderator Kristen Welker, are fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership. The event also features muted mics, which debate sponsors implemented to allow each speaker enough time to clearly articulate their points after an interruption-filled first debate.

It's one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden would get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes.

So who won the debate?

That question may not be answered fully until Nov. 3, but we're asking how you felt about the candidates' performance tonight.

Let us know how you feel in our four post-debate poll questions below.








The Associated Press contributed to this story.
