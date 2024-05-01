2 diehard A's fans find lost green 'Rooted in Oakland' box truck; here's why it's significant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This may be the A's final season in Oakland, but that's not stopping two diehard fans from showing their devotion to the green and gold.

The pair set out on a quest to find a lost relic: the "Rooted in Oakland" box truck.

Longtime A's fans will know that this truck was used by the team as a symbol of hometown pride, at a time when the A's were fighting to have a new ballpark here.

Our media partner, the SF Standard, wrote this article tracking their journey to find the truck, and the story of where it ended up.

San Francisco Standard reporter, Joel Umanzor, joined ABC7 News to talk about the history behind this truck, why it's so important to A's fans and more on the journey of the two die-hard fans who dedicated time to find it.

