Post-debate poll: Who won the 2020 vice presidential debate, Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?

FACT CHECK: Here's how Harris, Pence statements stack up with the facts
Harris condemned the Republican president's leadership of the worst public health crisis in a century as the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.''
She also declared she would not take a vaccine if President Donald Trump endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals. Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, said that, in his words, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.''
DEBATE RECAP: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19
Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week along with a number of other White House staffers and GOP senators, leading many to question the Trump admin's response to the pandemic.
So how did the candidates do?
Let us know how you feel in our four post-debate poll questions below.
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday tha the 2nd presidential debate would be held virtually, but President Trump said he would not participate.
See moments from each of the candidates below:
