4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County, Riverside County in Southern CA: USGS

CORONA, Calif. -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 has struck near Corona in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake struck at 1:49 p.m. just 5.3 miles from Corona. It was originally reported as a 4.5 magnitude but was ultimately reduced to a 4.1.

A quick jolt was felt in the Riverside area and viewers reported shaking in Orange County. One viewer said he felt a strong shake in Santa Ana.

The earthquake briefly prompted the Los Angeles Fire Department to go into "earthquake mode" where members from all of its 106 stations surveyed their coverage area, searching for any damage.

There were several smaller earthquakes reported in the same area on Tuesday, including one measuring 2.8 and another at 2.5.

"It has been part of a sequence," said Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "There were several earthquakes (Tuesday) in the same location, the largest was a magnitude 2.8. I think there were about a dozen of them. So it appears to be a part of a little sequence, which is just saying when one earthquake happens, another one is more likely, and mostly, they stay small. Like any earthquake, this is going to have a 5% chance of being followed by something bigger within the next couple of days."

There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries, the department said.

The Orange County Fire Authority also had no reports of quake-related incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report