vote 2020

2020 Election: ABC News Political Director Rick Klein answers questions about polling, battleground states and what to expect Nov. 3

Election Day is less than two weeks away, but we don't blame you if you still have a lot of questions.

ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz is asking Rick Klein, ABC News' political director and expert on all things Election Day, what we should expect to see on Nov. 3.

Klein will go over the possible scenarios for Election Night, which battleground states ABC News is watching closely, and when we might know the winner. (Small spoiler: Don't expect to go to sleep Election Night knowing who the next president is.)

He'll also talk give us a behind-the-scenes look at how ABC News calls elections and projects the winner.

And after 2016, many Americans want to know: Can we trust the polling? Klein will dive into what the polls tell us now, and what went wrong in analyzing them last time around.

Watch our Election Ask Me Anything with Rick Klein, political director at ABC News, at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT. You can check back here to watch live or stream the chat on our CTV apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvoter informationrepublicansdonald trumpvote 2020democratsjoe bidenelection2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
SF resident spells out 'VOTE 2020' on marathon run
CA AG wants judge to make GOP give details on ballot boxes
Bay Area voter turnout is already staggering
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E cancels planned shutoffs in Bay Area
Our America: Living While Black
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott
3rd-degree charge dismissed against officer accused in George Floyd's death
Marin high school closes after reports of student sleepovers, parties
Show More
SF family puts giant mask on their house for Halloween
Napa Co. residents brace for another PG&E power shutoff
AccuWeather forecast: Heat easing, fire threat continues
Coronavirus updates: San Mateo Co. makes COVID-19 testing easier for families
Late-night dining just got later in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News