Elizabeth Warren holds very first Bay Area campaign event in Oakland

By Liz Kreutz
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren held her very first campaign event in the Bay Area Friday night with a town hall event in Oakland.

According to Warren's campaign, roughly 6,500 people attended the event held on the soccer field at Laney College. The event was billed as a town hall where Warren would take audience questions, but because of a late start-- which the campaign said was because of the crowd size-- Warren skipped that portion and instead stayed late meeting with voters and taking selfies.

The Massachusetts senator appeared to be introducing herself to California voters. She went through her campaign stump speech-- talking about her childhood, her family and career path, as well as her key progressive policies, including universal childcare, Medicare for all and government corruption.

RELATED: 14 Democratic presidential candidates to speak at party convention in San Francisco

"I don't want a government that works for multi-national corporations," Warren said, "I want one that works for our families."

Warren also addressed gun violence and mentioned the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that occurred just hours before.

"Here's a promise I make to you," Warren told the crowd, "On the question of gun violence, I will be fearless. We will be side by side and we will protect our children."



Warren is one of 14 presidential candidates in the Bay Area this weekend. Candidates are in San Francisco for the California Democratic Party State Convention and a Move On forum.

Warren's visit to the Bay Area was her very first of the campaign cycle. She made a splashy entrance, too.

Earlier this week, she put up a billboard in Silicon Valley going after big tech.

A bold move, but in a field of more than 20, candidates have to do something to break through.



"She's one of my top candidates," Ivy Sandz, who was the first person in line for Warren's event, said. "But I'm keeping an open mind we're early in the process."
