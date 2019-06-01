14 Democratic presidential candidates to speak at party convention in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A blue wave is getting ready to crash into the Bay Area this weekend. Thousands of California Democrats are gathering for their convention this weekend and more than a dozen Democratic presidential candidates will be converging there to campaign.The stage is being set at San Francisco's Moscone Center and the convention floor is getting one last polish.A blue wave of Democrats is rolling in."I've never seen the party as engaged as it has been," said California Democratic Party spokesperson Roger Salazar.Salazar says 3,500 delegates will attend this weekend's Democrat Convention.Campaign signs are being unpacked for 14 Democratic presidential candidates who are scheduled to speak includingSenators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg to name just a few."This is the start of the 2020 campaign with an early primary in March, I think California will have a big role in who becomes the next president,"Salazar added."I'm looking to hear who's got the best plan," said convention delegate Shay Franco-Clausen.Franco-Clausen is a delegate from Santa Clara County. She believes this could be the most important party gathering in years."It's a serious time in our nation where the goal is going against Trump and deciding in the Democratic party, who's going to be the voice of us," Franco-Clausen added.Democratic candidate, former vice president Joe Biden will not attend this weekend because he is campaigning elsewhere. Among other business, Democrats will elect a new party chairperson this weekend.