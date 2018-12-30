Funeral held for Yemeni boy who died in Oakland hospital

LODI, Calif. (KGO) --Family and friends said a final goodbye to a two-year-old Yemeni boy whose mother was initially prevented from visiting her son in the hospital because of President Trump's travel ban.
Mourners packed the California Islamic Center in Lodi for Abdullah Hassan's funeral Saturday.
The boy suffered from a rare brain disorder.
He passed away at Children's Hospital in Oakland.
His mother was granted a waiver to travel from Yemen to Oakland to see her dying son last week.
