POLITICS

Family pleads for waiver to allow Yemeni mom to visit dying 2-year-old at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Civil rights and religious leaders are calling on the U.S. State Department to allow a Yemeni mother to visit her 2-year-old son who is clinging to life at an Oakland hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Civil rights and religious leaders on Monday called on the U.S. State Department to allow a Yemeni mother to visit her 2-year-old son who is clinging to life at an Oakland hospital.

Shaima Swileh is currently in Egypt, hoping for a waiver that will let her visit her son Abdullah at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Abdullah's father, Ali Hassan of Stockton, broke down in tears at a news conference held today in Sacramento as he pleaded with authorities to allow Swileh to travel to the U.S.


"My wife is calling me every day wanting to kiss and hold our son for one last time," Hassan said. "Time is running out, please help us get my family together again."

Abdullah, who turned 2 years old last week, has a genetic brain condition that has worsened. His father brought him to the U.S. earlier this year. Both Abdullah and his father are U.S. citizens.

Swileh, however, is a Yemeni national and is unable to visit under President Donald Trump's travel ban, which applies to mostly Muslim majority nations.

Doctors had told the family that the boy's body wouldn't withstand life support much longer.

"Our hearts are breaking for this family," said Saad Sweilem, a civil rights attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "The loss of a child is something no parent should experience, but not being able to be there in your child's last moments is unfathomably cruel."

The family's plight has drawn support from a wide spectrum of religious leaders and civil rights activists, who hope to put pressure on Congress and the Trump administration.

Betty Williams, president of the Sacramento branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, called on Trump to allow an exception.

"It's criminal that we have to stand before you and beg" for the family to be together, Williams said.


Lynn Berkley-Baskin, community outreach chair for the Jewish Community Relations Council, urged U.S. officials to grant Swileh a waiver that "will show what we say about family values is true" and to show compassion for the mother and son.

"Lack of compassion robs our country of our soul," she said.

A State Department spokesperson wouldn't address questions today about whether the agency was considering a waiver for Swileh, saying on background that details of individual cases are confidential.

An online action alert by CAIR, demanding that the State Department and the U.S. Embassy Cairo reunite the family, has received more than 6,000 entries of support.

Laura Anthony will have the latest on this developing story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. Follow her updates on Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldtravelbanPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSacramentoOaklandUCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
POLITICS
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Rep. Speier talks about sexual harassment bill
More Politics
Top Stories
Sentencing postponed for Oakland man convicted of supporting ISIS
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
Dangerous surf attracts spectators to San Francisco's Ocean Beach
Massive waves hit Bay Area beaches
Police officer pens letter to Ohio teen he caught going 100 mph
Oakland native, Bears offensive lineman proposes to girlfriend after game
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
Show More
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Accuweather Forecast: Rain departs for now but high surf remains
EXCLUSIVE: SF security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma
Google to spend $1 billion on expansion in New York City
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
More News