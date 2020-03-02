Gov. Newsom speaks in Oakland as part of statewide school tour

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking at Manzanita Community School in Oakland as part of his statewide tour of schools.Gov. Newsom is joined by State Senators Nancy Skinner and Steve Glazer, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Board of Education President Jody London and Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell,The governor is touring the campus to see areas where the district would improve the school if Proposition 13 were to pass.