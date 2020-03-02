Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 2 new cases confirmed in Santa Clara County, 1 tests presumptive positive in San Mateo County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two more novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Santa Clara County and one person has a presumptive positive test in San Mateo County.

Both of the new cases in Santa Clara County are males and had household contact with other patients confirmed to have coronavirus, county officials said. They are both now under home isolation. There are now nine confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the county.

RELATED: Diamond Princess evacuees released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base

San Mateo County's case is an adult who is currently in isolation at the hospital. The case is pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient has no known exposure to the virus through travel or through contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The source of exposure is unknown at this time.

With this new case, it brings the total positive COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County to two. The previous case is an individual who was returned to the U.S. by the CDC. The patient is currently in isolation and in good condition.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasanta clara countycdccoronavirusvirussan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The Healdsburg School closed as precaution over novel coronavirus concerns
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Cuomo: Coronavirus 'not our first rodeo,' expects more cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
The Healdsburg School closed as precaution over novel coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus evacuees released from Travis Air Force Base
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Show More
Biden fights for momentum in shifting primary before Super Tuesday
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
2 Bay Area healthcare workers test 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, officials say
Supreme Court will decide fate of Obama health care law
More TOP STORIES News