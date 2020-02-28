Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

DAILY UPDATE: Tracking latest developments of novel coronavirus outbreak in US
- Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update Thursday to the state's response to coronavirus. Officials say there are 33 confirmed cases currently in California, but officials reiterate the risk to the public remains low.
- Health official say a Solano County woman who tested positive for the coronavirus was first treated at a Vacaville hospital before being transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
- Facebook says it is canceling its annual F8 conference in San Jose due to coronavirus concerns. The Menlo Park based company made the announcement Thursday, calling it "a tough call to make."
- Through mid-February, the Port of Oakland had largely escaped any slowdowns related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Asia, but that appears to be changing.
- Health department officials caution that the high volume of travel between San Francisco and mainland China, as well as the spread of coronavirus in other countries, means there is a growing likelihood that San Francisco will see new infections. With that, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency, triggering additional federal and state funding to expand emergency planning and response capabilities, in the event of a coronavirus outbreak in the city.
- What is the coronavirus? What are the symptoms? How does someone get it? ABC7 News discussed the top questions with San Francisco's Dr. Alok Patel. Watch as he breaks down how to stay healthy, and why people should not panic about the coronavirus.
- Berkeley-based Alin Foundation unveiled its "Care + Germ Containment" enclosure, a new germ containment apparatus that could be a medical breakthrough in treating infectious illness like the coronavirus.
So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page, here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC.
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
