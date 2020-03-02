Coronavirus: Diamond Princess evacuees released from Travis Air Force Base

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Novel coronavirus evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base.Buses carrying the evacuees pulled out of the gates of the base Monday morning. They will be taken to San Francisco International Airport and Sacramento International Airport to fly home.The people had been at the base for 14 days because of COVID-19. They were flown from Japan in February after hundreds of people on board the cruise ship were diagnosed with the virus.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the people no longer pose a threat to the community.Other evacuees, who came in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, will remain at Travis Air Force Base.