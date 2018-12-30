GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown by the numbers

The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year. (Shutterstock Photo)

As a partial government shutdown drags on, 800,000 people who work for the U.S. are feeling the effects.

ABC reports that an estimated 420,000 employees reported to work without getting paid. Many also had to cancel their holiday plane due to rules that cancel annual leave for "essential" employees in the event of a shutdown.

According to estimates by the Senate Appropriations Committee, more than 41,000 federal law enforcement and correctional officers are being impacted by the shutdown. Up to 88 percent of Department of Homeland Security employees are being affected as well.

An estimated 380,000 employees are being furloughed, meaning they are out of work or pay temporarily.

Some services will go dark during the shutdown.

Farmers hardest hit by the trade war with China may have to wait for a second round of direct payments from the Agriculture Department, and new farm loans will be put on hold.

In the past, the vast majority of national parks were closed to visitors and campers, but beginning with the last government shutdown, in January, the Interior Department has tried to make parks as accessible as possible despite bare-bones staffing levels. Some are staying open thanks to funding from states and charitable groups, but others are locked off.

In Washington, popular museums, art galleries and the National Zoo have remained open by using unspent funds, but the money is running out and they will close starting midweek if the shutdown continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
