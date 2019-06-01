Kamala Harris, Beto O'Rourke among 14 candidates in Bay Area for Democratic convention

Presidential candidate @KamalaHarris joined Planned Parenthood supporters on stage to speak about women’s rights:



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls are in the Bay Area for a weekend-long California Democratic Party state convention.Friday, 3,400 democratic delegates from across the state were all ears at the California Democrats 2019 State Convention."Bernie fights for what he preaches for over 30 years. You can see a pattern of it. Bernie is for better distribution of health, he's for Medicare for all," said Bernie supporter Michael Maker.Senator and presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris was all about supporting women's rights while standing next to Planned Parenthoods leaders in the Bay."We will not stop fighting until every woman in our country has the right and the ability to make a decision about their own life and body, "said Harris.In the Mission District, presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke welcomed his supporters to a private event where $100 was the minimum donation. His biggest priority-- Immigration.We asked him why Californians should vote for him?"We have a lot in common, our two states (Texas). We are both immigrant states, voters states, at a time when the president has trained the focus to the U.S - Mexico border that's exactly where we are. We just unveiled a bold and ambitious proposal to fix this country's immigration laws," said O'Rourke.Not everyone who showed up at O'Rourke's event agreed with his policies."People who come here illegally should not be provided benefits at the tax payer's expense," said Republican filmmaker Maggie VandenBerghe.Inside the California Democratic Party convention, the hallways and sessions were buzzing. Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar said she's ready to win over Californians."I'm focused on the issues that matter to California. Focused on climate change the number one thing that the president attacked me on," said Klobuchar.All the major Democratic candidates are expected to be present in the Bay, except former Vice President Joe Biden.