IMMIGRATION

Hundreds protest Trump's family separation policy in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

As the outrage over the Trump Administration's family separation policy continues to grow, several protests took place across the country, including one in front of the ICE office in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As the outrage over the Trump Administration's family separation policy continues to grow, several protests took place across the country Tuesday, including one in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco, where hundreds of demonstrators came out.

Since the "zero tolerance" immigration policy was put into effect, more than 2,300 undocumented children have been separated from their parents at the southern border. Many of these families come from countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, where the murder rate and gang activity is high.

RELATED: How family immigration was handled during past administrations

"They're not coming for a picnic, they're not coming because they think can pull one over on us," said El Cerrito resident Liz Ozselcuk, who attended the protest in San Francisco. "Nobody travels all that distance, and goes through all that, if they're not desperate."

Some members of the administration have said the policy is being used to help deter illegal immigration, but law experts say it likely won't make much of a difference.

"You have the group of people who are willing to die to take the very arduous, very dangerous journey up from those countries into the United States," said Deep Gulasekaram, Santa Clara University law professor.

Tuesday morning, State Attorney General Xaxier Becerra joined 20 other Attorneys General from throughout the U.S. in calling for the justice department to put an end to the practice, saying in part: "This is a new low for President Trump. We must do everything in our power to uphold America's values and the rights of children not to be forcibly separated from their parents."

RELATED: Silicon Valley couple raising millions to reunite immigrant families

A letter signed by 12 Republican senators Tuesday afternoon was sent to U-S Attorney General Jeff Sessions, urging him to stop the separation policy until Congress can pass legislation that would keep families together.

"The United States Constitution has as one of its underlying principles the notion of family integrity and family unity, and to pull a child away from their parents without an extremely high justification is unconstitutional, and is likely to be found so, if challenged in court," said Gulasekaram.

The House is expected to vote on two immigration bills this week, both of which will address family separation.

Click here for more stories and videos on immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssocietyimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenICEu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpmexicoborder crisisborder patrolborder walldeportationprotestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DHS secretary says migrant children are being treated humanely
Pres. Trump, Republicans to meet as outrage builds over border policy
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News