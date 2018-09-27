In Washington, scenes of protest and solidarity for Kavanaugh hearing

The lines to get into the hearing were 40-people deep at 6 a.m. on Friday.All to see Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers.Blasey Ford requested fewer cameras during the hearing because of the media scrutiny. The hearing was also moved into a smaller room because of security concerns, something that's never happened before, some Washington insiders told ABC7 News.As the hearing got underway, a group of several dozen people gathered outside the building in support of Judge Kavanaugh.ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim spoke with Meg Stallings, a Republican who grew up in the Bay Area and now lives in Washington. Stallings was furious."I think this whole thing is being used by the Democrats to stall the confirmation because before he was even named they said that they would pull out all the stops to stop whomever Trump nominated," Stallings said.Outside, the group of pro-Kavanaugh demonstrators quickly dispersed after it began to rain.In contrast, a group of several hundred people gathered inside the Hart Senate building to make their voices heard.Among them was a group from the Holton-Arms School, which Blasey Ford attended. It's near where Kavanaugh went to school.Among the other demonstrators was Bay Area resident Karen Fleshman, the founder of a group called Racey Conversations. She's been arrested four times since the confirmation hearings began.She told ABC7 News reporter Lim that the hearings give her hope the political landscape is changing."For this, especially young women, Americans are really paying attention and I think that if the Republicans pursue voting him, they're going to be voting themselves out," Fleshman said.Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., weighed in the hearing. She called Republicans' claims that this hearing is a "stall tactic" ridiculous and believes those supporting Kavanaugh are nervous."They're very concerned and rightfully so," Speier said. "Because the women in this country and frankly the men men who support their wives and daughters in this country are deeply troubled by how this has been handled. When are we going to start believing the victim?"