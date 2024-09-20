Israel carries out 'targeted strike' in Beirut, IDF says

About 120 rockets were fired toward Israel by midday on Friday, the IDF said.

Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of pagers that exploded on Hezbollah operatives this week, a U.S. intelligence source confirmed

Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of pagers that exploded on Hezbollah operatives this week, a U.S. intelligence source confirmed

Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of pagers that exploded on Hezbollah operatives this week, a U.S. intelligence source confirmed

Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of pagers that exploded on Hezbollah operatives this week, a U.S. intelligence source confirmed

BERUIT -- Israel said it launched a "targeted strike" in Beirut on Friday as tensions continue to rise between Israel and Hezbollah.

Scores of rockets flew from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Friday, officials with the U.S. and other international leaders urged Hezbollah and Israel to seek diplomatic paths to de-escalate the conflict.

About 120 rockets were fired toward Israel by midday on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces told ABC News. Israel on Thursday struck more than 100 Hezbollah targets within Lebanon, the military said.

U.S. officials have this week privately urged their Israeli counterparts to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday. He added that U.S. was committed to the defense of Israel from all terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies.

"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself," Miller said during a press briefing Thursday. "But we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period."

Miller and other U.S. officials joined a chorus of international officials who were also asking Israel and Hezbollah to step back from a conflict that's at risk of spreading and increasing in intensity. Israel and Hezbollah have for most of the last 11 months fired a near-daily volley of projectiles across the border.

Those strikes appeared on Thursday to take on a new urgency, as Israel launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets within Lebanon. The strikes were among the largest in almost a year. And they followed an attack with explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies in both Lebanon and Syria, a deadly surprise attack that Israel was behind, according to a source.

A spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon told Reuters on Friday the agency was also calling for de-escalation after seeing this week "a heavy intensification of the hostilities across the Blue Line," a reference to the border between Israel and Lebanon.

European leaders had on Thursday made similar pleas. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy both called for de-escalation in the Middle East in separate public statements.

Macron posted a message in French on social media addressing the Lebanese people, saying they cannot live in fear of an imminent war and conflict must be avoided.

Lammy said he met with his American, French, German and Italian counterparts Thursday and all four of them agreed that "we want to see a negotiated political settlement" between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group.

"We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed, Lebanese can return to their homes," Lammy told reporters Thursday.

He added, "And that's why tonight I'm calling for an immediate cease-fire from both sides so that we can get to that settlement, that political settlement that's required

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.