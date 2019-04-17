gavin newsom

California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks equal pay, El Salvador trip, Gov. Gavin Newsom's 100 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As California Governor Gavin Newsom marks 100 days in office his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, joined ABC7's Midday Live to talk about their historic trip to El Salvador and her campaign for equal pay.

In addition to discussing her new documentary, the Stanford graduate and filmmaker also explained why she chose the title of first partner and how that ties into her passion for gender equality and narrowing the gender pay gap.

