OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --California Senator Kamala Harris has officially launched her campaign for president with a rally in Oakland.
Harris told supporters that those in power are trying to turn people against each other, which she says is "not our America."
The event was the formal kickoff of her campaign for the nomination.
Speaking at Oakland's City Hall, Harris says the American Dream and American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before. She says that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and transphobia are real in the U.S. and must be recognized and dealt with.
Harris also took a swipe at President Donald Trump's border wall proposal, calling it "the president's medieval vanity project" and saying it won't stop transnational gangs.
Harris said she was running "to fight for an America where no mother or father will have to teach their young son that someone will stop him or kill him because of his race."
Harris announced she's running for president in 2020 earlier this week. She says a big part of her decision to run was the outcome of the 2016 election
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Street Closures:
Broadway from 12th Street to 17th Street.
Telegraph Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street.
Clay Street from 14th Street to 17th Street.
Those streets are expected to remain closed until around 4 p.m.
BART says passengers should use 19th Street station to attend the rally as the Frank Ogawa exit and the 14th Street exit at 12th Street station will be closed during the rally.
