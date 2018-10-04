BRETT KAVANAUGH

Kavanaugh opponents in Palo Alto hoping for miracle, supporters say move on

"It makes me wonder, does this president really feel a kinship with Kavanaugh?" asked Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
As Senate Republicans prepare to move forward with Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, his critics are hoping for a last minute miracle, but also looking ahead to their next steps.

"The fight will continue for women's equality in this country," said Palo Alto resident Kristen Podulka. "Getting more and more women in office is the way to do that."

With the FBI investigation now complete, some are calling on the White House to release its directive to the agency so the public can know if the agents faced any restrictions when they started the investigation.

"It makes me wonder, does this president really feel a kinship with Kavanaugh?" asked Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss. "Does he see something perhaps similar in their backgrounds?"

Across the country, more than 1,700 law professors signed a letter urging the Senate to deny Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation, saying he displayed a lack of judicial temperament during his hearing last week that would be disqualifying for any court.

"It's dangerous in our judicial system because someone coming in and watching that judge will always wonder whether revenge or vengeance or retaliation will be part of that judge's thinking," said Ellen Kreitzberg, one of 21 professors at Santa Clara University School of Law who voiced their opposition to Kavanaugh.

But Kavanaugh's supporters believe the criticism is unwarranted,

"After seven FBI investigations, and one most recently called as a result of these hearings last week, there is no evidence to support the allegations against him, and I think it's appropriate to seat him at the Supreme Court," said Harmeet Dhillon, the national committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California.
