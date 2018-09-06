Kim Kardashian West is back in Washington D.C. talking about criminal justice reform.The reality star returned to the White House on Wednesday to sit in on a meeting with some of President Trump's staff.West recently convinced the president to pardon convicted drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.During Wednesday's meeting, West took part in a listening session on clemency and prison reform.Several White House officials, including Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were in the meeting.