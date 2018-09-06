POLITICS

Kim Kardashian West attends White House prison reform meeting with Jared Kushner

Kim Kardashian West returned Wednesday for her second trip to the White House in 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Kim Kardashian West is back in Washington D.C. talking about criminal justice reform.

RELATED: Grandmother freed by Trump after Kim Kardashian West's appeal reunites with family

The reality star returned to the White House on Wednesday to sit in on a meeting with some of President Trump's staff.

West recently convinced the president to pardon convicted drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.

RELATED: Alice Johnson has message for Trump after clemency granted

During Wednesday's meeting, West took part in a listening session on clemency and prison reform.

Several White House officials, including Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were in the meeting.

For more stories related to Kim Kardashian West, visit this page.
