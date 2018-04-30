IMMIGRATION

Local Lawyer heads to the border to help migrant caravan

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump once again criticized a caravan of migrants from Central America who are seeking asylum in the United States. This is not the first convoy of its kind, but this time it is high profile because of the President's immigration stance. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President Donald Trump once again criticized a caravan of migrants from Central America who are seeking asylum in the United States. This is not the first convoy of its kind, but this time it is high profile because of the President's immigration stance. He has called the caravan "a mess" and threat to the nation's security.

RELATED: Questions and confusion surround 'caravan' of asylum seekers

The migrants, mostly women and children from Central America have been traveling by train, bus or on foot through Mexico for nearly a month. They say they are fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries. They have now reached the border at the San Diego crossing,but have been told by U.S. customs that the processing center is full. About 200 have camped out in Tijuana in a waiting game with the Trump administration.

Jehan Laner Romero is a San Francisco attorney, one of dozens nationwide who went to Tijuana this weekend to advise the migrants of their rights as they attempt to go through the established legal protocol. Laner Romero says denying entry "is a terrible position for the United States to take. It contravenes Itnernational law. we are a beacon of hope." The attorneys held legal workshops and individual consultations.

RELATED: Caravan of migrants reaches US border, temporarily turned away by Border Patrol

She calls it a humanitarian crisis, but Howard Epstein, Vice-Chair of the San Francisco Republican party believes the caravan is an attempt to undermine the law. Epstein says, "i don't think we owe it to them to process them. If they want to come here, they should abide by our rules and regulations and come as we allow them. "

Seeking asylum is a rigorous and lengthy process. Crossing the border would be just the beginning for the migrants. Out of the 200 asylum cases from last year's caravan, only 4 were granted asylum or relief.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformborder crisisborder patrolborder walllawsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Start Here': Questions and confusion surround 'caravan' of asylum seekers
Caravan of migrants reaches US border, temporarily turned away by Border Patrol
Pence visits Mexico-California border with caravan of asylum-seekers nearby
Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan
Caravan migrants waking up on Mexican side of border after they're refused US entry
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News