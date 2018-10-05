2018-ELECTION

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race

In the November election, residents will vote in new members for the Oakland City Council.

All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also record a video message for voters.

Here's a look at the candidates for the city council race.

District 2:

Nikki Fortunato Bas
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Abel Guillen
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Donte Kenzie Smith

District 4:

Pamela Harris
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Francis M. Hummel
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Nayeli M. Maxson
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Charlie M. Michelson
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Joseph E. Simmons
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Joseph E. Tanios
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Sheng Thao
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


District 6:

Desley Brooks
Learn about the candidate here.
Natasha Middleton
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Maria L. "Marlo" Rodriguez
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Loren M. Taylor
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Mya Whitaker
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:
