MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
In the November election, Oakland residents will vote in a new mayor.

All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also record a video message for voters.

Here's a look at the candidates for the mayoral race.

Cat Brooks
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Ken Houston
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Saied R. Karamooz
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Peter Y. Liu
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Pamela Price
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Libby Schaaf
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Nancy Sidebotham
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Jesse AJ. Smith
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Marchon Tatmon
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:


Cedric Anthony Troupe
Learn about the candidate here.
WATCH VIDEO MESSAGE:
