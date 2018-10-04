OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --In the November election, Oakland residents will vote in a new mayor.
All candidates were invited to submit a questionnaire and also record a video message for voters.
Here's a look at the candidates for the mayoral race.
Cat Brooks
Ken Houston
Saied R. Karamooz
Peter Y. Liu
Pamela Price
Libby Schaaf
Nancy Sidebotham
Jesse AJ. Smith
Marchon Tatmon
Cedric Anthony Troupe
