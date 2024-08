Bay Area residents flock to the coastline to enjoy summerlike weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area was treated with a taste of summer on Thursday as people flocked to the beaches to enjoy the warm weather.

SKY7 caught sunbathers from San Francisco's Ocean Beach to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.

You can also see all the people dotted across the sand with that famous waterfront Taco Bell.

It's still going to be warm on Friday, so this is your sign to go to the beach!