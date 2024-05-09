Summerlike heat to sweep across Bay Area over next few days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will be in a warming trend for the next few days as summerlike heat moves into the region.

Temperatures will continue to rise Thursday with offshore winds and some cities will experience their warmest weather since last October.

The coast will hit the 70s while Inland areas will see temperatures in the 80s under sunny skies. These numbers will run well above average for May.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week for the beaches because onshore winds and fog will return by late in the day. Inland areas will continue to heat up Friday with 90s showing up!

The heat holds Inland on Saturday while the Coast and Bay continue to cool.

The cooling will spread to all areas on Mother's Day as the sea breeze picks up.