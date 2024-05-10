Man shot near Highway 280 off-ramp in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday evening near Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. near McLaughlin Avenue and Highway 280, police said in a post on social media. The area is near the Grand Century Shopping Mall.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim has has stabilized, but remains in critical condition.

The Highway 280 off-ramp is closed and motorists are asked to used alternate routes and avoid the area.