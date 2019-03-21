Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Shoreline Boulevard near Eagle Park in Mountain View, drivers pass by some very expensive homes with well-manicured yards in some very safe neighborhoods.Near the park, people also pass by a row of RVs, where people have set up their homes.One young man, who doesn't want to be identified, says he, his wife and two young daughters have been living in one of those RVs for the past three years."I (bought) this (RV) because rents are too expensive for me and my family," he explains.He has gotten some parking tickets, but he tolerates the tickets because living in Mountain View is safe.But Tuesday night, Mountain View City Council passed a motion to ban all oversized vehicle, with some exceptions, from city streets.That means the young man and his family have to move, and they don't know where they will go."We have had some challenges with our RV dwelling community. It's become a public safety and health issue," say Mountain View Vice Mayor Margaret Abe-Kago.The vice mayor says the city has been struggling with this issue for years. Gang violence and human waste where these RVs are parked is also part of the problem.Abe-Kago says the city wants to show compassion towards people who are struggling with high rents and homelessness. To that end, the city will allocate $900,000 towards social services. And, the city has designated 60 parking spots around the city where people can move their RVs. One such place is Saint Timothy's Church on Grant Street.But, she insists these spots are only temporary. People who want to park there will have to register with the city, and work with the social services department in finding more permanent housing.Bill Taylor, who lives near Shoreline Boulevard, says he understands many people are struggling with Bay Area rents. He feels bad for those stuck in RVs, but says it's time to go."This has been going on too long," says Taylor. "I feel sorry for the people, don't get me wrong, but they have to make a decision. This just can't be forever."