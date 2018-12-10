A meeting in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood was full of people frustrated by the RVs parked on their streets, where homeless people are living."At issue, is the health, safety and quality of life that this community has bought into," said one meeting attendee.Supervisor Hillary Ronen has been holding meetings about the RVs in her district since October."I've had such a hard time getting the city to move with a responsible visionary solution, but I can't allow my constituents to suffer in the meantime."Ronen says San Francisco's Department of Homelessness has not come up with a plan and timeline for change. The director of the department, Jeff Kositsky, was at the meeting and says six weeks ago, he redirected a team of four employees from tent encampments to the RV issue."We might consider doing safe parking, we're looking at short-term vehicle storage, we're also looking at how we can help people with a subsidy or a deposit assistance for people who want to move into some of the RV parks."SFPD and the Director of SFMTA were also at the meeting to discuss parking enforcement for vehicles parked overnight. One resident took video this week of police towing several RVs in Portola. But towing these RVs doesn't necessarily solve the problem. In fact, it can cause new ones."I saved money to get an RV and now they're kicking us out, get rid of us," said Couper Arona, who is homeless in San Francisco. She says she moved out of a tent into an RV."When you tow the vehicles and you mess with that life, guess where they're going to go. They have no vehicle, they're going to be in a tent on the street again."SFMTA says they can change parking rules on streets, but that may just push the RVs to different neighborhoods.