City of San Francisco receives $415-million windfall, large portion slated to fight homelessness

The city of San Francisco received an unexpected $415-million windfall-- with a big chunk expected to go toward ending homelessness. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The city of San Francisco received an unexpected $415-million windfall-- with a big chunk expected to go toward ending homelessness.

According to the Chronicle, $234-million will go to budget reserves, SFMTA, and public schools and libraries among other services, as dictated by the City Charter. City leaders will decide how to spend the remaining $181-million.

Mayor London Breed suggested spending it on homeless services to meet the goals of Proposition C.

Voters passed Prop C-- which taxes large corporations to help the homeless-- earlier this month, but it could face legal challenges.
