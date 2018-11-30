SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The city of San Francisco received an unexpected $415-million windfall-- with a big chunk expected to go toward ending homelessness.
RELATED: Voters approve Prop C plan to tackle homeless crisis in SF
According to the Chronicle, $234-million will go to budget reserves, SFMTA, and public schools and libraries among other services, as dictated by the City Charter. City leaders will decide how to spend the remaining $181-million.
Mayor London Breed suggested spending it on homeless services to meet the goals of Proposition C.
RELATED: Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff says Prop C will be incredible for city
Voters passed Prop C-- which taxes large corporations to help the homeless-- earlier this month, but it could face legal challenges.