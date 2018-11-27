SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We are taking a look at what's next for Proposition C-- the ballot measure passed earlier this month to help solve homelessness in San Francisco.
The bill will increase taxes for the city's biggest businesses.
Salesforce is one of those businesses that would be taxed. The CEO, Marc Benioff, backed the initiative.
Benioff stopped by the ABC7 News studios to talk about the bill.
You can see the full interview in the player above.