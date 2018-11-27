BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff says Prop C will be incredible for city

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stopped by the ABC7 News studios to talk about Prop C and the impact it will have in the community. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We are taking a look at what's next for Proposition C-- the ballot measure passed earlier this month to help solve homelessness in San Francisco.

RELATED: 'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Proposition C, homeless issues in San Francisco at ABC7

The bill will increase taxes for the city's biggest businesses.

Salesforce is one of those businesses that would be taxed. The CEO, Marc Benioff, backed the initiative.

RELATED: Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless


Benioff stopped by the ABC7 News studios to talk about the bill.

You can see the full interview in the player above.
