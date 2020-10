Napa County seeks volunteer 'pandemic screeners' for polling centers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- America is less than 20 days out from the election and unlike years past, every single Bay Area county already has more than enough poll workers. The election teams are far from bored because the ballots are coming in hot."We're seeing returns like we usually see on Election Day," John Tuteur, the Registrar of Voters for Napa County, said. "We're working hard to make sure that our vote center workers can concentrate on helping voters."In order to achieve that, Napa County has created a new election volunteer role called "pandemic screeners." At least 50 people are still needed to fill the positions. The shifts are 4 hours long on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The shifts last for 3 hours on Election Day. Volunteers will also receive online pandemic training provided by the state."They're going to be outside the vote centers with all of the personal protection equipment, the PPE that they need," Tuteur said. "They're going to have PPE for the voters, and give them face masks if they need one. They're going to hand them a free stylus pen that they can use for marking their ballot and keep."Pandemic screeners will also maintain social distancing in line."We hope not to have the huge lines like we're seeing in Georgia and other places, but I don't think we're going to see that here," Tuteur said.To avoid the possibility of lines, Tuteur's advice is to vote early by mail."The turnout is incredible," He continued. "It's 20 times the November 2016 presidential election. 20 times as many people have voted already."More than 1 million ballots have already been cast in California, shattering records.You can sign up to be a pandemic screener on the Center for Volunteer and Non-profit Leadership website at CVNL.org