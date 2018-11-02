VOTE 2018

'No on Prop C' spokesperson explains why it isn't answer to homelessness in San Francisco

On Friday, we turned to the opposition. "No on Prop C" campaign spokesperson, Jess Montejano, spoke to ABC7 News. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As part of our effort to build a better Bay Area, we're taking a closer look at the homeless problem in San Francisco.

VIDEO: 'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Proposition C, homeless issues in SF at ABC7

One possible solution is Proposition C, which would impose a tax of half a percent on hundreds of large San Francisco businesses to pay for homeless services.

On Tuesday, Salesfoce CEO and Prop C supporter Marc Benioff spoke with Dan Ashley about the importance of the bill.

RELATED: Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless

On Friday, we turned to the opposition. "No on Prop C" campaign spokesperson, Jess Montejano, spoke to ABC7 News.

Watch the video above for more on why he's opposed to the ballot measure.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

Go here for the latest stories and videos on the election.
