As part of our effort to build a better Bay Area, we're taking a closer look at the homeless problem in San Francisco.One possible solution is Proposition C, which would impose a tax of half a percent on hundreds of large San Francisco businesses to pay for homeless services.On Tuesday, Salesfoce CEO and Prop C supporter Marc Benioff spoke with Dan Ashley about the importance of the bill.On Friday, we turned to the opposition. "No on Prop C" campaign spokesperson, Jess Montejano, spoke to ABC7 News.Watch the video above for more on why he's opposed to the ballot measure.