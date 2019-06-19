Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf calls President Trump's ICE deportation announcement 'ironic'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says President Trump's announcement Monday night of a campaign to deport millions of undocumented immigrants is, among many things, ironic."I find it a bit ironic that a president who was so critical of my informing my community about the potential of a raid has himself now warned the entire nation ," Schaaf told reporters Tuesday morning.Schaaf's comment made reference to last year, when she warned her community about a possible ICE raid. The move drew criticism from ICE officials and President Trump, who accused the Oakland mayor of thwarting federal immigration laws and asked then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to consider prosecuting Schaaf.But Schaff made no apology, and on Tuesday morning she doubled down -- offering a reassuring message to Oakland immigrant communities."This idea of mass rounding up people is what violates civil rights," Schaaf said. "We want to honor the incredible members of our community that have contributed so much."The president's announcement on Twitter -- which came the night before his 2020 campaign launch in Orlando, Florida -- offered few specifics and reportedly even caught ICE officials by surprise. But it's no doubt a threatening message to the more than one million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S."I hope it is just more mindless rhetoric as he prepares to announce his reelection bid," Schaaf said, "But we have got to be prepared."