BRETT KAVANAUGH

Oakland rallies against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation

EMBED </>More Videos

"I work with sexual assault survivors a lot and so the fact that this country is still not taking that seriously is beyond me." (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
On the steps of Oakland City Hall a message: "We believe survivors."

"I work with sexual assault survivors a lot and so the fact that this country is still not taking that seriously is beyond me," said community organizer Katrina Wehrheim.

RELATED: South Bay sexual assault hotline sees uptick following Blasey Ford's testimony

In addition, people are concerned about now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's judicial temperament.

"The words were so chilling. He was saying what 'goes around comes around.' I thought that was a pretty clear threat to Democrats. So he's going to get on the Supreme Court and he's absolutely going to be partisan and biased," Oakland resident Nancy Latham said.

Those who oppose and those who applaud the narrow confirmation fall within party lines, much like today's Senate vote.

RELATED: Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I hadn't seen him that angry'

Republican Lisa Remmer is challenging Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf., in November.

"I think he'll be good he's had all those years in the D.C. Circuit (Court) with lots of opinions and lots of experience," Remmer said.

Gov. Jerry Brown disagrees. Brown tweeted:

"This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance. A real tragedy."

RELATED: 'We can never lose hope': Sen. Kamala Harris talks to ABC7 after walking out in protest during Brett Kavanaugh hearing

California's sanctuary city fight may eventually land at the now conservative-leaning Supreme Court.

Some fear a social shift that could have an effect for generations.

"Scared for my children. I have two girls. Yeah, I'm just scared about the world that they're going to be living in," said Oakland resident Leslie Bell.

"I think it's time to recognize that this system was not designed for many of us," said Oakland resident Patricia St. Onge. "We need to start to reimagine the systems that will work for us."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughu.s. supreme courtprotestsexual assaultsexual misconductchristine blasey fordOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
South Bay sexual assault hotline sees uptick following Blasey Ford's testimony
Bay Area lawyer who went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh: 'I hadn't seen him that angry'
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Brett Kavanaugh becomes Supreme Court justice
'Listening sessions' held in SF as Kavanaugh is confirmed to Supreme Court
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Brett Kavanaugh becomes Supreme Court justice
'Listening sessions' held in SF as Kavanaugh is confirmed to Supreme Court
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
More Politics
Top Stories
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
'Listening sessions' held in SF as Kavanaugh is confirmed to Supreme Court
Brett Kavanaugh becomes Supreme Court justice
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival held at Santa Clara University
Show More
Marine's homecoming surprise during San Jose Sharks game
Fireworks over the Bay celebrate Fleet Week
PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
More News