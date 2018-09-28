BRETT KAVANAUGH

'We can never lose hope': Sen. Kamala Harris talks to ABC7 after walking out in protest during Brett Kavanaugh hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News was on Capitol Hill shortly California Senator Kamala Harris walked out in protest during Friday's Senate Judiciary committee meeting on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
ABC7 News was on Capitol Hill as California Senator Kamala Harris walked out in protest during Friday's Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.


Kavanaugh gained the support of a key Republican senator Friday, virtually ensuring his nomination will advance to the full Senate a day after he adamantly denied the sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford in high school. The Bay Area professor testified she was "100 percent" he was guilty.

WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing

As soon as the committee opened, Democrats offered a motion to subpoena Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh who Ford testified was a witness to the alleged assault. Judge has said he does not recall the incident.

Several Democrats, including Harris, walked out of the hearing in protest after Republicans refused to subpoena the judge.

WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh's statement about sexual misconduct allegations to U.S. Senate committee

ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim spoke to Harris. The California Democrat says supporters of Blasey Ford should not feel defeated.

"Hope can't be lost. We can never lose hope. We certainly can never lose the fight," said Harris. "My message to my friends and family of San Francisco is let's just stay vocal, let's stay active, let all of our voices be heard. That's part of the beauty of what happened. Dr. Ford was not going to be suppressed or silenced. She had the courage to let her voice be heard. Let her be an inspiration to the rest of us."

Full coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings here.

VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:

STORIES FROM HEARING:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughkamala harrischristine blasey fordus capitolu.s. supreme courtdianne feinsteinu.s. & worldsenatesexual misconductWashington DCSan FranciscoPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh nomination
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh nomination
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to vote on Brett Kavanaugh nomination
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Live updates as Senate to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Kavanaugh nomination vote live updates: Some Democrats walk out; GOP pushes for vote
Assistant principal says 'blame the girls' on athletic shorts ban
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Show More
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
10-year-old boy gets tattoo in Facebook video
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps continue through weekend
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
More News