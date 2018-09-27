BRETT KAVANAUGH

VIDEO: Kavanaugh 'emphatically' denies allegations during Feinstein questioning

In a back-and-forth between Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Brett Kavanaugh says he "emphatically" says the allegations are wrong.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
