BRETT KAVANAUGH

Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

"I told her, I believe you. I believe you." As the first politician to learn of the accusations, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo says she was left with a strong impression. (Photos by KGO-TV and researchgate.net)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
"There were many things that she recalled very clearly. There were some other things that she wasn't sure of," said Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) of when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came to her district office two months ago. They sat across from each other at a large conference room table for nearly an hour and a half.

RELATED: Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto

They'd never met before. Rep. Eshoo learned details about something that happened between Dr. Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during high school -- details that are expected to emerge next week at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"There would be a cloud that hangs over the Supreme Court," said Rep. Eshoo, "and I think the American people deserve to have this aired because long term that confidence in our institutions in a democracy are absolutely essential."

In that long meeting, the veteran, 25-year member of Congress sized up Dr. Blasey Ford as courageous and aware of the risk of losing her anonymity, which has already happened.

VIDEO: Rep. Anna Eshoo on Blasey Ford meeting: 'It was difficult for her to retell her experience'
EMBED More News Videos

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo speaks out about the conversation she had with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.


"She has exhibited extraordinary courage to come forward," said Rep. Eshoo. "She did not want this. She's not seeking... she never was seeking the limelight. She doesn't have a political bone in her body."

Eshoo believes an FBI investigation is needed to flush out evidence and to hear witness testimony to make the judiciary committee hearing fair. There is much at stake for Dr. Blasey Ford and others willing to point the finger in sexual assault cases.

"She's already damaged. So many others have already been damaged," said Rep. Eshoo. "But I think that if this is not a fair process, that it's going to diminish overall our democracy as well."

SKY7 was overhead as about 60 women rallied near the Blasey Ford home Thursday morning. A plane was also overhead with a banner saying "Thank you Christine." Friends, neighbors, fellow school moms and strangers continue to show their support.

RELATED: Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support

"This is women saying we've had enough of this culture," said Kristen Podulka, the rally organizer and a neighbor of the Blasey Fords. "We went through Anita Hill 20 years ago and yet here we are today."

As the first person to learn of the accusations, Congresswoman Eshoo says she was left with a strong impression.

"I told her, I believe you. I believe you," said Rep. Eshoo.

See more stories, photos, and videos about Judge Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtbrett kavanaughsexual assaultsexual misconductu.s. & worldPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Lawyer: Kavanaugh's accuser can testify next week if terms fair
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Lawyer: Kavanaugh's accuser can testify next week if terms fair
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
More Politics
Top Stories
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Red flags equal serious warnings in Sonoma County
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
Disney raises more than $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Marcus Semien and Stephen Piscotty lead A's to 21-3 win over Angels
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Show More
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
Solano Co. animal facility known for rescuing chickens forced to shut down
Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
More News