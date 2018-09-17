WASHINGTON (KGO) --President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was thrust into turmoil after the woman accusing him of high school-era sexual misconduct told her story publicly for the first time. Here's what we know about Bay Area professor Christine Blasey Ford.
WHO IS CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD?
- 51-year-old clinical psychology professor
- Teaches at Palo Alto University and Stanford University
- Her work has been published in academic journals
- Received her Master's Degree in education from Stanford
- Has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault
ACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTON POST:
- Ford attended Holton-Arms School, a private girls school in Bethesda, Maryland
- Ford says Kavanaugh attacked her in high school in 1982
- Ford says she was 15 and he was 17
- Ford says Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to prevent her from screaming
- Ford says Kavanaugh and a friend were "stumbling drunk"
- According to Ford, "I thought he might inadvertently kill me"
JUDGE BRETT KAVANAUGH:
- Denies Ford's allegation he sexually assaulted her at a party three decades ago
- Released a statement via the White House on Monday: "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes-to her or to anyone. because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday."
