BRETT KAVANAUGH

Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers release details of polygraph test

EMBED </>More Videos

On the eve of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers have released results of a polygraph test. (KGO-TV)

Alicia M. Luce
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
On the eve of a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers have released results of a polygraph test.

Blasey Ford alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.

The polygraph examination included Blasey Ford's handwritten account of the party she says took place in the summer, during the 1980's.

Blasey Ford wrote that she went upstairs to use the restroom and was pushed into a bedroom.

She said Kavanaugh laid on top of her and tried to remove her clothes, while groping her, and put his hand on her mouth to stop her from screaming.

RELATED: Republicans ramp up Kavanaugh fight with newfound aggressiveness

Blasey Ford said Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, was also in the room.

She said he jumped on top of them two or three times, before he toppled over.
That's when Blasey Ford said she was able to escape to a bathroom and lock herself inside, until she heard Kavanaugh and Judge go downstairs.

After Blasey Ford submitted her written statement, former FBI agent Jeremiah Hanafin administered a polygraph exam.

According to his report, Blasey Ford was asked two relevant questions.

"Is any part of your statement false?" and "Did you make up any part of your statement?"

RELATED: Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said

She answered no to both questions.
Hanafin reported that based upon his analysis, Blasey Ford's responses to the relevant questions were not indicative of deception.

Two more analyses were performed, and Hanafin said they concluded there was no probability of deception.

Blasey Ford's lawyers have submitted the documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh has denied sexually assaulting Blasey Ford.

Mark Judge told the Senate Judiciary Committee he has no memory of the alleged assault.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsupreme courtu.s. supreme courtsexual assaultattempted sex assaultsex assaultmisconductsexual misconductjudgeinvestigationWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
More Politics
Top Stories
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Janet Jackson, Metallica to headline Salesforce's Dreamfest in SF
Show More
Woman in her 90s rescued from Berkeley Hills house fire
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
Mysterious rocket spotted in Alameda
Donut shop's scary clown delivery brings sweet terror to your door
Cosby's defenders decry him as victim of racism and sexism
More News