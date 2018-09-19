Thousands of letters of support for Christine Blasey Ford pour into Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --The world hasn't heard from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford since she was named as the accuser against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Blasey Ford's silence hasn't stopped backlash from those critical of her three-decades-old account of sexual assault.
According to her lawyers, the Palo Alto University professor has become the target of vicious harassment and death threats.
Palo Alto neighbors and city leaders are now working to combat that aggression.
"The trolls of the world have no problem making comments and getting their voices heard," neighbor, Kristen Podulka told ABC7 News. "So, I thought, how can we combat that for her? How can we counter this hate mail that she's getting?"
Podulka is now on a mission to fill Blasey Ford's mailbox with letters of love and support.
"Anyone can write her and say, 'Thank you for standing up for women,'" Podulka said.
In the last few days, letters have poured in by the dozens from within the Palo Alto community and beyond. Podulka says people have even written from Singapore, Denmark and France.
She initially shared her Palo Alto address before interest in 'Thank You' Cards for Christine attracted more letters than she could handle.
Podulka says she is now encouraging people to send their letters directly to Palo Alto University, addressing the mail to Blasey Ford.
Podulka says she's alerted the university about her direction.
On social media, Podulka says she's using #ThankYoucardsforChristine to spread the support.
In Podulka's personal letter to her neighbor, Podulka says she commended Blasey Ford for doing what she can only imagine was a terribly difficult decision to come forward.
"I wrote her that and I said, 'You know, you're going down in history regardless of what this all ends up affecting,'" Podulka said. "Her bravery will stand."
Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss says she believes more women share Blasey Ford's pain.
"I think there are very few women who at some point in their lives haven't felt compromised in the same way that she did," Kniss told ABC7 News.
She elaborated on city resources available to victims of rape, molestation and other forms of sexual abuse.
"We do have a rape crisis center that we can put them in touch with," Kniss said. "I hope that if something like that happens, they do call 911. Especially so it's on record."
Many who spoke with ABC7 News share the same hope that just as Blasey Ford is seeing the harsh criticism from others, she is also seeing the outpouring of support.
"It's more than a like or a thumbs up on a social media post," Podulka said. "You're taking the time to write your thoughts on paper, and I think that a hand written note carries a lot of weight."
